Kevin Feige Nearly Killed Even More Heroes In Avengers: Endgame

Marvel Studios finds itself at a fascinating crossroads for its flagship franchise. The MCU's biggest stars ended up either killed off (RIP Natasha Romanoff and Tony Stark) or functionally retired (Old Man Steve Rogers, gone but never forgotten) in "Avengers: Endgame," the crossover of all crossovers that effectively put a conclusive button on the main storyline of the movies. Ever since, the studio has relied on brand-new heroes and charismatic stars (though some holdovers continue to flourish, as seen in "Thor: Love and Thunder") to reignite audience interest in the almighty brand through various Phase Four movies and Disney+ shows. During this relatively unsettled time for the MCU — we only just received our first clear look at what movies lie ahead during this year's San Diego Comic-Con, after all — both fans and filmmakers have taken the opportunity to look back at alternate paths they could've taken.

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo in particular have been making the press rounds after the release of "The Gray Man," providing ample opportunity to relitigate their work on "Endgame." Most recently, we learned that the death of Tony Stark happened despite Jon Favreau's best efforts. Now comes the somewhat surprising news that, had Marvel president Kevin Feige gotten his way, even more beloved heroes could've ended up on the chopping block. This time, the Russos were the ones to pull back on the reins.

