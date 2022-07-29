Jon Favreau Tried To Stop The Russo Brothers From Killing Off Tony Stark In Avengers: Endgame

The Russo brothers were confident in their decision on Tony Stark's death, seeing it as an arc they earned:

Anthony: "Yeah, we did it anyway. And, and to Jon's credit, he hadn't stepped through the process in the way that we had. So we would've had the same reaction if somebody had dropped that." Joe: "We felt like we had earned the arc that, you know, would feel redemptive and emotional and uplifting and hopeful, even though he had, he had sacrificed his life.

Favreau may have been part of Tony Stark's journey when directing " Iron Man" 1 and 2, but it was the Russos who had been continuing the narrative since 2016's "Captain America: Civil War," the first film in which Downey worked with the Russo brothers. Phase 3 of the MCU radically transformed the character of Tony Stark from where he was at in "Iron Man 2," which was the last time Favreau directed a MCU film.

Moreover, Favreau's pessimistic outlook on Tony Stark's death differs from the Russo's. Tony's death is an uplifting sacrifice play that subverts what you expect from one of the main Avengers. The dichotomy of Steve Rogers being the one to see a happy ending and Tony giving everything up to save the universe is a beautiful way to cap off the story of the original Avengers. While Favreau may have been initially against the idea, the Russo's work with the character up to that point made his sacrifice both a logical and emotional conclusion.