Thor: Love And Thunder Is A Reminder That More Marvel Movies Should Just Cut Loose

Watching "Thor: Love and Thunder" feels like a fever dream — it's too outlandish to be true. It's like stepping into filmmaker Taika Waititi's brain without permission and witnessing the many incredible ways in which his mind works. Only that it's very real and delivers moments with both heart and riotous laughter. "Thor: Love and Thunder" is an example of how more Marvel movies (especially in phase four) should have fun because it's a deeply rewarding experience to watch something that isn't laboriously influenced by the culmination of phase three's events.

"Thor: Love and Thunder" features Chris Hemsworth in his ninth appearance as Thor. Gone is the God of Thunder's sour "Avengers: Endgame" mood, the superhero is back in shape (with a God bod and everything), and he's trying to find some respite on his adventures with the Guardians of the Galaxy. Thor's life changes drastically when he discovers his ex-love Jane Foster has been chosen worthy of wielding Mjolnir and is now the powerful Mighty Thor. It doesn't help that he has a new enemy, a god-butchering villain named Gorr, who has been murdering innocent gods across the universe. While that's pretty much about it for the film's plot, filmmaker Taika Waititi has created a light-hearted superhero film that only asks for one thing: for you to have a blast.