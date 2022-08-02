Netflix's $200 Million The Gray Man Only Spent 8 Days Atop Its Streaming Rankings

Ever hear that saying about how you've made your bed and now you have to lie in it? Anyway, on a completely different and unrelated note, it would seem that Netflix's preferred viewership metrics may have come back to bite the streaming service with their most recent crown jewel.

Netflix's latest blockbuster offering, "The Gray Man," has been proudly touted as their most expensive film yet (although that claim may be somewhat dubious, as Slate's Sam Adams explained here) and is even set to kickstart a whole new franchise of its own — presuming that announcement wasn't just a cynical ploy to encourage as many subscribers as possible to watch the Russo brothers-directed flick, of course! But for all that budget and marketing muscle behind it, the rather tepidly-received action movie hasn't quite managed to make the attention-grabbing headlines that Netflix likely wanted.

A new IndieWire report details the news that one can either interpret as disappointing or largely meaningless, because of those aforementioned shady viewership metrics. In any case, after first debuting on Netflix on July 22, "The Gray Man" has been kicked out of its number 1 ranking after only eight (8!) days. As of this writing, the movie has been banished to the third slot on the streamer's Top 10 list, behind "Men in Black 3" and a Netflix original movie called "Purple Hearts" that definitely (allegedly) exists. It's always the one you least expect!