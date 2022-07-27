She-Hulk Writer Confirms That's Charlie Cox's Daredevil In The Yellow Suit

When Marvel Studios returned to the hallowed halls of San Diego Comic-Con this year, True Believers were expecting some massive announcements, and they certainly weren't disappointed as producer Kevin Feige pulled back the curtain on the roadmap for the newly christened Multiverse Saga. Among those announcements was the official confirmation that Charlie Cox would suit up as the Devil of Hell's Kitchen once again in the 18-episode series "Daredevil: Born Again." However, before the character goes off on another solo adventure, we also learned that he'll be donning the horned helmet (this time in the classic red and yellow) in "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law."

Feige was joined on stage in Hall H by directors Kat Coiro and Anu Valia, head writer Jessica Gao, and stars Tatiana Maslany, Ginger Gonzaga, and Jameela Jamil to drop a brand new trailer for the highly anticipated show about Bruce Banner's cousin who fights crime as a superhero and a lawyer. And at the very end of this preview, a mysterious figure leaps over Jennifer Walters and poses like he's ready to fight. Of course, fans recognized the character's batons as Daredevil's signature weapons immediately. Although, considering some of the obscure characters appearing on the show, some people (like me) entertained the idea that it might not be Matt Murdock's vigilante alter-ego in the trailer. What if it was actually D-Man, the D-list hero that looks like a mash-up of Wolverine and Daredevil?

Thankfully, we can now confirm that this character is, in fact, Charlie Cox's Daredevil.