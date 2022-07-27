She-Hulk Writer Confirms That's Charlie Cox's Daredevil In The Yellow Suit
When Marvel Studios returned to the hallowed halls of San Diego Comic-Con this year, True Believers were expecting some massive announcements, and they certainly weren't disappointed as producer Kevin Feige pulled back the curtain on the roadmap for the newly christened Multiverse Saga. Among those announcements was the official confirmation that Charlie Cox would suit up as the Devil of Hell's Kitchen once again in the 18-episode series "Daredevil: Born Again." However, before the character goes off on another solo adventure, we also learned that he'll be donning the horned helmet (this time in the classic red and yellow) in "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law."
Feige was joined on stage in Hall H by directors Kat Coiro and Anu Valia, head writer Jessica Gao, and stars Tatiana Maslany, Ginger Gonzaga, and Jameela Jamil to drop a brand new trailer for the highly anticipated show about Bruce Banner's cousin who fights crime as a superhero and a lawyer. And at the very end of this preview, a mysterious figure leaps over Jennifer Walters and poses like he's ready to fight. Of course, fans recognized the character's batons as Daredevil's signature weapons immediately. Although, considering some of the obscure characters appearing on the show, some people (like me) entertained the idea that it might not be Matt Murdock's vigilante alter-ego in the trailer. What if it was actually D-Man, the D-list hero that looks like a mash-up of Wolverine and Daredevil?
Thankfully, we can now confirm that this character is, in fact, Charlie Cox's Daredevil.
'We thought we were being pranked'
In an interview with Collider, "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law" creator and head writer Jessica Gao revealed one of the biggest challenges faced by the writers' room on this project: The interconnectivity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The creative team behind the Jade Giantess faced some issues when they wanted to use a certain character, but they ended up not being available. She said that often they would have to "scrap everything and start over" when there were already plans elsewhere for a character or idea. But when they got word that Daredevil would be available, they jumped at the opportunity to include him in their show:
"I can't remember how, [but] we got wind that he was coming back and that it was Charlie Cox, and we were like, 'Wait, does that I mean we can use him? Are we allowed?' And when they told us yeah, I mean, we couldn't believe it, we thought we were being pranked. We just kept writing him in, and we kept rolling with the story just thinking like, 'Okay, any moment now they're going to tell us we can't use them. They made a mistake. They actually don't have the rights.' But it just kept [becoming] more and more real. And it was so hard to keep that secret!"
Now the secret is officially out, and the short-lived plague of D-Man has evaded us ... for now. With this confirmation, it's hard not to get excited to see how Daredevil fits into She-Hulk's world. I mean, yes, he's also a lawyer, but how does the superhero side of him get roped into this? And will he also come face to face with other characters like Wong, Emil Blonksky, or the Hulk? Luckily, we won't have to wait too long for these answers.
"She-Hulk: Attorney At Law" debuts on Disney+ on August 17, 2022.