Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Trailer Breakdown: Broken People And Great Leaders

The teaser trailer for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" played out heartstrings like an orchestra when it dropped, tapping into our collective sorrow for the loss of Chadwick Boseman (and Wakanda's for King T'Challa) while also inspiring a sense of awe with its first glimpse at Namor (Tenoch Huerta) and the underwater citizens of Talocan in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. If the sequel's full-length trailer isn't quite as soul-stirring, it's only really due to it having to follow such a powerful first act.

Returning co-writer/director Ryan Coogler has said that he poured the maelstrom of emotions he felt after Boseman's shocking death into the story for "Wakanda Forever." With the first "Black Panther" movie still ranking among the MCU's all-time best films, and the only one so far to take home a Best Picture Oscar nod, the bar was already sky-high from the moment Coogler boarded the follow-up. One can understand why he gave serious thought to walking away from the whole thing after losing his leading man and friend.

Fortunately for us, he didn't. Coogler came back to make "Wakanda Forever," a sequel that clearly has far more on its mind than serving as the bridge to the MCU's next phase. Let's take a closer look at the official trailer and see what we can learn.