Who Is Wearing The New Black Panther Suit In Wakanda Forever? An Investigation

For the first time in three years, Marvel Studios and head honcho Kevin Feige made their way to San Diego Comic-Con to bombard fans with big reveals and footage from the next wave of Marvel Cinematic Universe projects. For my money, however, by far the best thing to come out of the studio's Hall H panel was the trailer for Ryan Coogler's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." It's a preview that stirs up a whole spectrum of emotions with its visuals and music — from the awe-inspiring first look at Namor the Sub-Mariner to the heartbreak of Wakanda's citizens grieving the death of King T'Challa in the wake of "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman's tragic passing from cancer in 2020.

The trailer then closes with an intriguing final shot of someone suited up in the Black Panther costume, which you can check out below. But who, exactly, is wearing the suit?

Marvel Studios

This image doesn't reveal much about the new Black Panther, other than their suit is laced with gold accents — a change from T'Challa's costume, which has silver accents — and they have a fairly slim build. We can safely assume that isn't Hulk who's extending their vibranium claws in this shot (no disrespect to our beloved green, beefy boy), but what about all the far more likely suspects either confirmed or rumored to show up in "Wakanda Forever?" Let's break it down.