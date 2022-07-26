Do Black Panther LEGO Sets Hint At The Hero's New Identity?

San Diego Comic-Con gave us a whole lot of new Marvel content to process. There were so many reveals, but the really big moment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe presentation was the first trailer for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." As we can see from the footage, the people of Wakanda are in mourning for their King T'Challa, just as we fans are still in mourning for the actor who played him, Chadwick Boseman.

The trailer gave us a look at Namor (Tenoch Huerta), the flooding of Wakanda, the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, and glimpses of Okoye (Danai Gurira), Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o), Shuri (Letitia Wright), Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), and so many others. It also gave us a glimpse of the new Black Panther. We don't know how this is going to come about, as the heart-shaped herbs are all gone ... unless they're also in Atlantis? Either way, we know someone is going to wear the suit, powers or not, as you can see in the photo above. This new version of Black Panther's outfit has gold accents, similar to Killmonger's suit in the first "Black Panther" movie,but it's impossible to tell who's wearing it.

Three new LEGO sets have been revealed, according to 9to5toys, and some fans think it might point to who will take up the mantle. Let's take a look at them and you can decide for yourself if you know the answer. The sets are expected to be available on October 1, 2022.