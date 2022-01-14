Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Begins Filming Again As Letitia Wright Returns

Wright has became a figure of controversy after she tweeted out a video featuring anti-vaccine and anti-transgender commentary in December 2020 and reportedly continued to express anti-vax sentiment during filming on "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" (via THR). Her refusal to be vaccinated threatened to create further issues after she left the U.S. (where "Wakanda Forever" is shooting) to recuperate at her home in London during the production hiatus. Due to a rule the CDC implemented on November 8 last year, requiring that non-immigrant, non-U.S. citizens flying into the country be vaccinated and give proof of their status, the concern was that this would prevent Wright from returning to the States as planned. For one reason or another, though, that doesn't seem to be the case.

This isn't the first time "Wakanda Forever" has found itself at the center of a political firestorm, either. When Georgia signed its new voting restrictions into law on March 31, 2021, several Atlanta-based companies spoke out in protest. Director Antoine Fuqua and star Will Smith even moved their production of the slavery drama "Emancipation" out of the state in response, putting pressure on others to follow suit. In the end, though, Coogler announced that he would film the "Black Panther" sequel in Atlanta as planned, explaining that while he was "profoundly disappointed" by the new voting laws, he had been informed by Georgia-based voting rights activists that moving the production would only really hurt "the very same people who will bear the brunt of SB202."

Despite all this, and to mention nothing of losing Boseman in pre-production, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" continues to move forward and looks to make its current theatrical release date on November 11, 2022.