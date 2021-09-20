Here's Michaela Coel's Must-Watch Emmys Acceptance Speech For I May Destroy You

The Emmy Awards were last night, and even if you didn't bother to watch the show – like me! – you more than likely heard about the great acceptance speech given by Michaela Coel. Coel took home the Emmy for Best Writing in a Television Limited Series or Movie for her acclaimed HBO series "I May Destroy You," and her speech was powerful enough to make more than a few people sit up and take notice.

Coel created, wrote, and starred in "I May Destroy You," in which she played Arabella, a writer trying to rebuild her life after being raped. Coel drew on experience – she revealed in an interview that she had been sexually assaulted while writing the comedy series "Chewing Gum." She ended her speech last night by saying, "I dedicate this award to every single survivor of sexual assault."

"I just wrote a little something for writers, really," Coel also said in the speech, adding:

"Write the tale that scares you, that makes you feel uncertain, that is uncomfortable. I dare you. In a world that entices us to browse through the lives of others to help us better determine how we feel about ourselves, and to, in turn, feel the need to be constantly visible, for visibility these days seems to somehow equate to success. Do not be afraid to disappear, from it, from us, for a while, and see what comes to you in the silence."

It's a brief speech overall, but it still packed a hell of a punch. You can watch the full speech below.