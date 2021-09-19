The 2021 Emmy Winners [Updated Live]

Television's biggest night is here. The 2021 Emmy Awards were announced on Sunday night, offering some of the best and most popular (descriptions that don't always line up) a chance at glory. And because television represents such a vast and varied landscape these days, this means the kind of showdowns that you just can't make up. How, exactly, does one choose between "The Mandalorian" and "The Crown"? "The Boys" and "The Handmaid's Tale"? "Ted Lasso" and "Hacks"? "WandaVision" and "The Queen's Gambit"? Thankfully, it's not our job to pick the winners. We just get to sit back and watch the results roll in, complaining and celebrating as we see fit.

This list of the winners will be updated in real time throughout the night, as each category is announced. So if you can't watch live: keep on refreshing!