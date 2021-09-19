The 2021 Emmy Winners [Updated Live]

By Jacob Hall/Sept. 19, 2021 7:54 pm EDT/Updated: Sept. 19, 2021 8:29 pm EDT

Television's biggest night is here. The 2021 Emmy Awards were announced on Sunday night, offering some of the best and most popular (descriptions that don't always line up) a chance at glory. And because television represents such a vast and varied landscape these days, this means the kind of showdowns that you just can't make up. How, exactly, does one choose between "The Mandalorian" and "The Crown"? "The Boys" and "The Handmaid's Tale"? "Ted Lasso" and "Hacks"? "WandaVision" and "The Queen's Gambit"? Thankfully, it's not our job to pick the winners. We just get to sit back and watch the results roll in, complaining and celebrating as we see fit.

This list of the winners will be updated in real time throughout the night, as each category is announced. So if you can't watch live: keep on refreshing! 

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso — WINNER

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso – WINNER

Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method

Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision

Moses Ingram, The Queen's Gambit

Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown — WINNER

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

Phillipa Soo, Hamilton

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen's Gambit

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton

Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You

Jonathan Groff, Hamilton

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown — WINNER

Anthony Ramos, Hamilton

Recommended