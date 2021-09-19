The 2021 Emmy Winners [Updated Live]
Television's biggest night is here. The 2021 Emmy Awards were announced on Sunday night, offering some of the best and most popular (descriptions that don't always line up) a chance at glory. And because television represents such a vast and varied landscape these days, this means the kind of showdowns that you just can't make up. How, exactly, does one choose between "The Mandalorian" and "The Crown"? "The Boys" and "The Handmaid's Tale"? "Ted Lasso" and "Hacks"? "WandaVision" and "The Queen's Gambit"? Thankfully, it's not our job to pick the winners. We just get to sit back and watch the results roll in, complaining and celebrating as we see fit.
This list of the winners will be updated in real time throughout the night, as each category is announced. So if you can't watch live: keep on refreshing!
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso — WINNER
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso – WINNER
Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method
Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton
Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
Moses Ingram, The Queen's Gambit
Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown — WINNER
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
Phillipa Soo, Hamilton
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen's Gambit
Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You
Jonathan Groff, Hamilton
Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown — WINNER
Anthony Ramos, Hamilton