Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Showcases A Different M'Baku, According To Winston Duke

In what feels like a lifetime ago, Ryan Coogler's "Black Panther" became a true event upon hitting theaters in 2018. With its beautiful Afro-futurist aesthetic and captivating soundtrack mixing traditional African instruments with hip-hop, the movie was a feast for the eyes and ears, on top of having a compelling story and characters. Coogler's sequel, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," was always going to be hard-pressed to match its success, even before T'Challa actor Chadwick Boseman passed away in 2020 after years of quietly dealing with colon cancer. But rather than trying to ignore the dark cloud handing over its head in the real world, "Wakanda Forever" finds the people of Wakanda mourning the death of their king within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While it may be a bittersweet reunion, it's still great to see so many familiar faces in the "Wakanda Forever" trailer. That includes Winston Duke's M'Baku, the leader of Wakanda's mountain tribe, the Jabari, who once challenged T'Challa to a ritual fight for the crown, only to evolve into his steadfast ally by the end of Coogler's original movie. M'Baku would later make all-too-brief cameos in "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Endgame," joining T'Challa and the Dora Milaje by leading the Jabari into battle against Thanos.

Speaking to Screen Rant, Duke talked about M'Baku and how he's changed by the time "Wakanda Forever" catches up to him: