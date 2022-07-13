Daniel Kaluuya Will Not Appear In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Schedule Conflicted With Nope
When "Black Panther" premiered, not only did it become a cultural movement, but it introduced one of the most fleshed-out locations in the MCU in a single film. Wakanda not only felt like a fantastical place, it felt real. It had a detailed geography rooted in real cultures, traditions, and customs that packed a long history in small details. It also introduced a very detailed and fleshed-out government, clearly showing where power comes from and how it is sustained in this world.
One of the pillars of that power lies in the Wakandan Border Tribe, led by Daniel Kaluuya's W'Kabi, the chief of the Border Tribe, T'Challa's best friend, Okoye's husband, and one of the coolest characters in the film. That tribe not only maintained the security and secrecy of Wakanda, but they also trained white rhinoceroses covered in armor and use as living tanks in battle.
Sadly, as cool as W'Kabi is, don't expect to see him again anytime soon. That's right, Daniel Kaluuya said "Nope" to returning in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."
The boys reunite
Speaking to Rotten Tomatoes' Jacqueline Coley, Kaluuya confirmed he did not reprise his role as W'Kabi in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" due to scheduling conflicts with Jordan Peele's "Nope," with both films starting filming at the same time in the summer of 2021.
Now, this is without a doubt sad news, as the character of W'Kabi was very close to T'Challa, and not seeing him will feel a bit odd. But then again, did he really need to play such a big part in the sequel? We still have no idea what "Wakanda Forever" will be about, but taking only the events of the previous movie, would T'Challa want a guy that betrayed him and sided with Killmonger amongst his ranks? It's not like W'Kabi just sided with him in an argument, he killed his own people and tried to kill T'Challa on the battlefield.
On the other hand, how cool and bold is it for Kaluuya to just refuse the biggest studio on the planet, and the sequel to one of the biggest movies of the last 10 years just to reunite with Jordan Peele? Peele recently called Kaluuya his "De Niro," and it feels like this De Niro is standing by his Scorsese in the eternal battle of Scorsese vs. Marvel.
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is scheduled to be released in theaters on November 11, 2022.