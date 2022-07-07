Jordan Peele Calls Daniel Kaluuya His 'De Niro'

Not every director is a bonafide film nerd, and you can always tell when someone is faking it. Jordan Peele, the Oscar-winning filmmaker behind "Get Out," "Us," and the upcoming "Nope" is a film nerd. A total movie dork. The kind of guy who casually makes amusing Martin Scorsese references while doing promotional interviews for his upcoming project. And in this case, it's the kind of reference that speaks volumes about a frequent collaborator, and his future with said collaborator.

Speaking with Empire about "Nope," a mysterious sci-fi horror movie whose evocative trailers leave plenty to the imagination, Peele described actor Daniel Kaluuya as his "De Niro." As in his Robert De Niro. As in, Peele expects the listener to understand that he is Martin Scorsese in this situation, the legendary filmmaker behind "Goodfellas" and "The Irishman," and that Kaluuya being his "De Niro" means he expects to work with him a lot over the years to come. After all, Scorsese and De Niro made for a pitch-perfect dream team across nine frequently amazing movies, from 1973 through 2019. That's a partnership any director/actor duo should want to chase.

Peele realized the potential fruits of their partnership while filming 2015's "Get Out," the film that transformed Peele into one of the most exciting filmmakers working today and thrust Kaluuya into a deserving spotlight. As the director told Empire: