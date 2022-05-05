Martin Freeman Says Filming Black Panther 2 Was Strange And Sad Without Chadwick Boseman

Continuing a franchise is hard enough, but there's never been a situation quite like "Black Panther" and Chadwick Boseman ever before. "It was strange, that side of it," said Freeman. "On the one hand, you're making the film that you're there to make, and there are scores and scores of people on set, joined in this endeavor to make the film, but there's also no question that, at the heart of it, there's quite a gap now, and you felt it." The plot of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" has been kept tightly under wraps, but all signs point to Coogler continuing the story as respectfully as possible. "With full respect to Ryan Coogler and everybody else, who's sweating and bleeding to get this thing done properly, it was fun," said Freeman. "But I like playing Everett Ross."

Freeman's character serves, as Freeman put it, "nicely simpatico" for the story. He described the character as a good guy and a fun character to play, but even still, it was "odd" without Boseman on set. "There's no way around that," Freeman said. "I think everyone would find it pretty strange and sad, but at the same time ... things don't just end." As painful as it is to admit, Freeman is right. "When he passed, I thought, 'Okay, well maybe there just won't be another one,' but there are still other stories to tell within that world and other great characters." He continued, "I hope that we've made a good film. I trust Ryan Coogler a lot."

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" comes to theaters on November 11, 2022.