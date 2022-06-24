Kevin Feige Confirms Marvel Studios' Big Return To San Diego Comic-Con Next Month

The future of Marvel has never been more mysterious, as the studio announced the Phase IV lineup, which included two Spider-Man films, the entire current slate of Disney+ Marvel series, and upcoming projects like "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" and "Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3." However, Marvel fans remain in the dark about the massive movie studio's plans for its ever-expanding multiverse beyond 2023. It sounds like the return to Comic Con should shed some light on that.

"We always look at five 5, 10 years ahead," Fiege said at the press conference today, admitting that the plan sometimes "changes and twists and turns." But his statements indicate that the studio has at least a rough outline of what the next five plus years will look like. "That's usually you know as far out as we as we go and then start to start to build it," he shared.

While the return to Comic Con's Hall H will likely include plenty of title and casting announcements, it could also provide some structure to an interconnected universe that's become somewhat sprawling and unconnected since "Avengers: Endgame" seemed to close the book on the team of heroes as we know them in 2019. The latest phase of the MCU includes movies like "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" and "Eternals" and shows like "WandaVision" and "Ms. Marvel," and has marked a clear turn towards more specific and creative directorial points-of-view.

Still, amidst the plethora of content, Marvel fans can definitely use some new teasers and clues about what comes next to keep them sated. Luckily, with the studio poised to return to SDCC, it doesn't sound like we'll be in the dark much longer.