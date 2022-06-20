Kevin Feige Says Phase Four Has Already Dropped 'Many Clues' About The MCU's Future

The first half of Phase Four has introduced (or re-introduced, in some cases) a number of things to the MCU that have raised some interesting questions for the future of this franchise. There's the Red Room, the Ten Rings, the Tracksuit Mafia, and various other criminal organizations. The Multiverse and incursions have become a major talking point. And don't forget about Celestials, Eternals, and all sorts of gods. While many True Believers seem to have things figured out, there are so many roads that these stories could lead down.

But according to Feige, the map showing the way should be more clear very soon. In the latest issue of Total Film (via Games Radar), the Marvel Studios president shares that those anxious to know what's going on will get some more concrete answers shortly.

"As we're nearing the end of Phase 4, I think people will start to see where this next saga is going. I think there have been many clues already, that are at least apparent to me, of where this whole saga is going. But we'll be a little more direct about that in the coming months, to set a plan, so audiences who want to see the bigger picture can see a tiny, tiny, tiny bit more of the roadmap."

Obviously, Feige has to stay vague when he says stuff like this. Even the smallest taste is still appetizing, but just when and where can we expect to get to the main course?