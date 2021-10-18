Marvel Studios Pushes Back Entire 2022 Slate, Indiana Jones 5 Delayed Almost A Full Year

Marvel Studios was slated to release four movies in 2022, but now all of them have been pushed back a few months. Here are the updated release dates:

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" moves from March 25, 2022 back to May 6, 2022

"Thor: Love & Thunder" moves from May 6, 2022 back to July 8, 2022

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" moves from July 8, 2022 back to November 11, 2022

"The Marvels" (AKA "Captain Marvel 2") moves from November 11, 2022 to February 17, 2023

"Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania" moves from February 17, 2023 to July 28, 2023

Marvel had previously staked out July 28, 2023 for a yet-to-be announced title, but whatever movie was originally meant for that slot has been removed from the upcoming calendar entirely. Furthermore, an untitled Marvel Studios movie slated for October 6, 2023 has also been removed from the calendar, and another unknown Marvel Studios title has been bumped up slightly, shifting from November 10, 2023 up to November 3, 2023.

For those keeping track, it would appear that the release date for "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" remains unchanged for now. The film was previously slated to for release on May 5, 2023, and that wasn't impacted by any of the scheduling changes just announced by Disney. Unfortunately, "Indiana Jones" fans will be waiting much longer before the man with the hat returns to the big screen.