The Indiana Jones 5 Set Has Roman Soldiers On It, For Some Reason

Over at The Daily Mail, you can find a slew of images snapped on the set of "Indiana Jones 5," and they seem to be confirming a big, crazy rumor. The pics show Harrison Ford and co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge on location in Sicily. The scene being shot appears to show Ford's Indiana Jones wearing a parachute and being pulled out of a ditch by Waller-Bridge's character. But here's where it starts to get weird: the images also feature what appear to be Roman gladiators or Roman soldiers of some kind. The men are seen both in an ancient-looking rowboat and also on the shore, clutching swords.

So what the heck is going on here? Before these pics even surfaced, a rumor started spreading around Twitter that "Indiana Jones 5" would include time travel. Now, Twitter is not the best source of accurate information. But these images certainly lend some credence to that theory. We've already seen in previous set pics that some scenes in the film would take place during World War II, even though "Indiana Jones 5" appears to be set, at least initially, in the 1960s.

Of course, there could be a less sensational explanation for this. Perhaps the scenes with the Roman soldiers are flashbacks that don't involve Indy at all. Scenes meant to establish whatever ancient artifact Indy is hunting this time, perhaps? That's certainly a possibility. Then again ...