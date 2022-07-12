Why Jordan Peele Shifted His Storytelling Style With Nope

Jordan Peele may have broken onto the scene with his gifted comedic abilities, but in just five short years, Peele has also solidified himself as a contemporary master of horror. His debut feature "Get Out" was not only a brilliant enough movie to earn an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay, it also completely changed the landscape of the horror genre and proved what so many had always known: That there was a massive market for Black horror storytelling. Of course, many were worried that Peele would be a one-hit-wonder, but he put those concerns to bed with the haunting doppelgänger horror flick, "Us." Not just directing horror, Jordan Peele has also been fostering a lot of horror projects in a producing capacity, like with his reboot of "The Twilight Zone," the HBO series "Lovecraft Country," and Nia DaCosta's "Candyman.

It doesn't seem premature to give Peele his flowers in what is objectively a very short amount of time, because there's no timeline on success. In a stunning conversation between "Get Out" and "Nope" star Daniel Kaluuya and Peele for Essence Magazine, Kaluuya tells Peele directly how important his work has been. "I feel like you have expanded horror already, and now you're doing it again — giving it scale and epicness," the actor tells him. He also expressed his gratitude to Peele for allowing him to be in his movies, and being put in the center of the types of films he grew up loving. Peele responded by acknowledging the great responsibility that comes with his new reputation, and explained that the storytelling change seen in "Nope" is a direct reflection of that responsibility.