Nope Featurette: Meet OJ & Emerald Haywood

The highly-anticipated third directorial effort from Jordan Peele, "Nope," is creeping closer with every passing day. After completely changing the horror landscape with his Academy Award winning film "Get Out," Peele again terrified audiences with the doppelganger nightmare, "Us." Now, Peele is trying his hand at a bonafide sci-fi horror film with "Nope," and bringing UFOs into the fold.

As with all of his films, Peele has been tight-lipped on what exactly we can expect from "Nope," and despite knowing there are UFOs and alien-like creatures invading the Haywood family ranch, anyone's guess is as good as gold when trying to figure out what it all means. The film stars Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun, Barbie Ferreira, Brandon Perea, Keith David, and Michael Wincott, with Kaluuya and Palmer playing siblings Otis aka "OJ" and Emerald Haywood.

In a new featurette from Universal Pictures, Peele, Kaluuya, and Palmer break down the siblings' relationship, and how it relates to "Nope" in the grand scheme of things. "The first time I heard about 'Nope,' Jordan called me and said 'I'm doing a film,'" Kaluuya recalls. The "Get Out" star laughs a bit to himself before following up with, "Oh yeah? What's it about?" Kaluuya nabbed a Best Actor nomination at the Academy Awards for "Get Out," so their reunion is absolutely something worth celebrating. "This movie is about many things, but at its core, it's about a brother and sister," Peele says. Well, let's meet the siblings, shall we?