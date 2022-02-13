Nope Trailer: A New Terror From Jordan Peele

Jordan Peele's "Nope" is one of our most anticipated films of the year, and can you blame us? Peele has become his own cottage industry in a way — the marketing for "Nope" so far has been scant, save for the fact that it keeps highlighting Peele's involvement. It's a way of saying that Peele has established himself as such a strong filmmaker that his name alone is all you need to know. That's impressive, gang — that's Spielberg territory; Hitchock territory. Am I saying Peele's work is as good as those filmmakers? No, but he's on his way.

"Get Out" was phenomenal, and while "Us" was a little more polarizing, I personally thought it was pretty damn fantastic. So I genuinely can't wait to see what Peele has cooked up with "Nope," his latest mysterious project that has dropped its first trailer. Even with this trailer, "Nope" remains rather secretive. But we know that the cast features Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun, Barbie Ferreira, Brandon Perea, and Michael Wincott. And we know that Steven Yeun wears a cowboy hat. What more do you need?

How about this vague synopsis? Here it is:

"What's a bad miracle?" Oscar winner Jordan Peele disrupted and redefined modern horror with Get Out and then Us. Now, he reimagines the summer movie with a new pop nightmare: the expansive horror epic, Nope. The film reunites Peele with Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out, Judas and the Black Messiah), who is joined by Keke Palmer (Hustlers, Alice) and Oscar® nominee Steven Yeun (Minari, Okja) as residents in a lonely gulch of inland California who bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery.

"Nope" hits theaters on July 22, 2022.