Ironheart Footage Description: Meet Riri Williams, Girl Genius [D23]

The footage kicks off with Riri Williams in her bedroom and we can see that she's testing a microphone on her necklace. She's in a MIT class with Jim Rash, indicating that she is not just your average smart girl. She's a straight-up genius. An experiment sparks, and she's talking about putting things back together after taking them apart, which she describes as the best way to figure things out. Some very strong Tony Stark vibes in that regard.

Anthony Ramos' character is discussing doing questionable things to get stuff done, and that makes sense as Ramos is the villain of the piece. We get confirmation that Ramos is playing Parker Robbins, aka The Hood, who is a villain from the pages of Marvel Comics. We get a shot of him putting on the hood, as well as some shots of fights in a lab, as well as an Iron Man-esque suit. Again, this sounds very comics-faithful. There are lots of other quick shots but that is pretty much it for the footage! Kevin Feige was on stage, describe Parker as a dark and complex guy, and also saying that he's excited to see the match up of magic vs. technology.

Chinaka Hodge created the series and also serves as the head writer, with Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes on board as directors. "Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler is executive producing alongside Hodge, Zinzi Coogler, and Sev Ohanian. The cast also includes Manny Montana, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Shea Couleé, Shakira Barrera, and Zoe Terakes.

"Ironheart" does net yet have a release date but is expected to arrive in 2023 on Disney+.