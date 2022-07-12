Solo Star Alden Ehrenreich Joins Marvel's Ironheart Series In Major Role
Ladies and gentlemen, Han Solo is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We've known for some time that Marvel is developing an "Ironheart" series centered on the character of the same name from the comics, with Dominique Thorne set to play the part. Well, now we know one of the major cast members who will be joining her in the form of Alden Ehrenreich, who is set for a major role in the Disney+ series.
The news was first reported by Deadline, with the outlet stating that Ehrenreich has joined "Ironheart" in a key role. To the surprise of nobody, at this stage, no details have been revealed in regards to who the actor will portray. Is he going to be a villain? An ally? Something in between? Either way, it sounds like Ehrenreich is going to be a big factor in the proceedings. Antony Ramos ("In the Heights") is also set to star in the show. Also of note: Thorne is set to debut as the character in this year's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."
Ehrenreich, meanwhile, is best known for playing a younger Han Solo in 2018's "Solo: A Star Wars Story." Some of the actor's other credits include working with the Coen brothers on "Hail, Caesar!" as well as Peacock's "Brave New World," and "Rules Don't Apply." The actor is also set to appear in Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" as part of that stacked ensemble, as well as the intriguingly titled "Cocaine Bear."
Another big shot at a big franchise
It's no secret that "Solo" didn't quite pan out in the way that Disney and Lucasfilm hoped it would. It's one of the big reasons that "Obi-Wan Kenobi" became a show on Disney+ rather than a movie. In any event, Ehrenreich is now getting another crack at one of the biggest franchises on the planet. And, as we know in the MCU, one appearance often leads to much more, assuming the actor's character doesn't die that is. So this could be the beginning of a larger journey for the actor.
Sam Bailey ("Dear White People") and Angela Barnes ("Mythic Quest") are set to direct the series. Ryan Coogler, the director of "Black Panther," is also on board as an executive producer. Chinaka Hodge ("Snowpiercer," "Amazing Stories"), meanwhile, is serving as head writer of the show. No word yet on how soon production will begin but the pieces do seem to be coming together. If the rest of the supporting cast begins to fill out, we could expect cameras to possibly get rolling before the end of the year.
"Ironheart" does not yet have a release date set.