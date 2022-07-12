Solo Star Alden Ehrenreich Joins Marvel's Ironheart Series In Major Role

Ladies and gentlemen, Han Solo is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We've known for some time that Marvel is developing an "Ironheart" series centered on the character of the same name from the comics, with Dominique Thorne set to play the part. Well, now we know one of the major cast members who will be joining her in the form of Alden Ehrenreich, who is set for a major role in the Disney+ series.

The news was first reported by Deadline, with the outlet stating that Ehrenreich has joined "Ironheart" in a key role. To the surprise of nobody, at this stage, no details have been revealed in regards to who the actor will portray. Is he going to be a villain? An ally? Something in between? Either way, it sounds like Ehrenreich is going to be a big factor in the proceedings. Antony Ramos ("In the Heights") is also set to star in the show. Also of note: Thorne is set to debut as the character in this year's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

Ehrenreich, meanwhile, is best known for playing a younger Han Solo in 2018's "Solo: A Star Wars Story." Some of the actor's other credits include working with the Coen brothers on "Hail, Caesar!" as well as Peacock's "Brave New World," and "Rules Don't Apply." The actor is also set to appear in Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" as part of that stacked ensemble, as well as the intriguingly titled "Cocaine Bear."