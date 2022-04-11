Marvel's Ironheart Series Finds Directors, Black Panther's Ryan Coogler Will Executive Produce

Kevin Feige's efforts to tell the stories of a whole new generation of characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are coming further into focus.

Today, THR revealed that the upcoming Disney+ series "Ironheart" has found two new directors and one major familiar face as an executive producer. First, let's introduce ourselves to the newcomers. According to the report, Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes have been hired as directors on the new series that's centered on Riri Williams, a genius-level Black teenager who ends up becoming affiliated with the much more well-known hero Iron Man in the comics, thanks to building her own unique take on the armored suit. With Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark no longer part of the picture in the franchise after his grand sacrifice at the end of "Avengers: Endgame," Marvel has set their sights on a new Iron Man-related character, likely to help carry the torch and bring some much-needed representation to the ongoing universe.

Bailey is known for co-creating the 2015 series "You're So Talented" and the 2017 "Brown Girls" web series, and also directing a handful of episodes of "Grown-ish" and "Dear White People." Barnes, meanwhile, has most recently directed episodes of "Mythic Quest" and the "Blindspotting" television series, having also served as a second unit director on several episodes in the first season of "Atlanta," with THR noting that she's also set to receive credits on the upcoming fourth season of the hit FX show. The directing duties will be split evenly between the two, with Bailey directing the first three episodes of "Ironheart" while Barnes handles the final three.

In addition to the directing news, we also know that Ryan Coogler, the acclaimed director of "Fruitvale Station," "Creed," and "Black Panther," will be making his return to the MCU in a behind-the-scenes capacity. The big-name talent will executive produce "Ironheart" along with usual Marvel veterans Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, and Zoie Nagelhout.