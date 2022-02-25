Marvel's Ironheart Adds This Is Us Star Lyric Ross

As we impatiently wait for "Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever" to give us our first look at Riri Williams, the genius Black girl inventor who creates a super suit of armor that rivals Tony Stark, Marvel and Disney+ have continued dropping more news for the upcoming series, "Ironheart." The upcoming show is set to introduce a new and likely ridiculously important hero to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, presumably becoming one of the heavy-hitters in the next phase of the MCU. Dominique Thorne ("If Beale Street Could Talk”, "Judas and the Black Messiah") was previously announced to play the titular role, with "In The Heights" star Anthony Ramos starring in a yet-to-be-revealed role.

Today, we've learned that "This is Us" actress Lyric Ross has been cast to play Riri Williams' best friend. While the actual character name has yet to be announced, Marvel Comics canon would lead us to believe that Ross will be playing Natalie Washington. In the series, Natalie and Riri are best friends growing up, but they grow apart when Williams' newfound obsession with using her brilliance to prevent tragedy puts a massive strain on their friendship. It's heavily implied that Williams values her Iron Man suit more than their friendship, which brings an end to it. The character isn't seen too much throughout the course of the comics after this blow-up, but the situation would definitely make for a grounded conflict between the two characters living in a world of superheroes.