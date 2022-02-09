In The Heights Star Anthony Ramos Joins MCU Series Ironheart In Mystery Role

First he nabbed a role in the Amblin movie "Distant," then he secured a spot in the next "Transformers" sequel, and now Anthony Ramos of "Hamilton" and "In the Heights" fame is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ramos is said to be joining the MCU in the upcoming "Marvel's Ironheart" series for Disney+ in a key role, but his official character announcement has not yet been made. "Ironheart" is set to star Dominique Thorne, known for her work in "If Beale Street Could Talk" and "Judas and the Black Messiah." The Riri Williams/Ironheart character is set to debut in the upcoming "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" before taking the lead in the series. Ramos' unknown character is rumored to not only play a vital role in "Ironheart" but similarly to Jonathan Majors' role as Kang the Conqueror in "Loki," Ramos is expected to return for future projects in the MCU following "Ironheart."

Riri Williams first appeared in the Marvel comics in 2016, created by Brian Michael Bendis and artist Mike Deodato. Williams' character was certified a super genius at a very young age, and as a 15-year-old student at MIT, reverse-engineered Iron Man's suit in order to create one of her own. In the comics, Stark encourages Williams to become a superhero of her own, so it'll be interesting how this will play out considering the MCU version of Stark is ... well, we love him 3,000. Marvel Studios declined to comment on Ramos' casting to Deadline, so now it's up to us to wildly speculate.