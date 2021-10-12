Blade Reboot Director Says The Original Film 'Created The Superhero World That We're In'

To Tariq's first point, it is interesting to point out that, though Blade debuted in 1973 in the pages of "Tomb of Dracula" #10, it wasn't until the '90s when he got a solo title. Not only that, but most of his books have only ever had short runs. He's never truly had a long, ongoing title like most marquee superheroes. That, in part, made him a unique choice to headline a movie in 1998.

As for Tariq's other point, "Blade" was Marvel's first certified hit movie. While attempts had been made previously (see very bad "Captain America" and "Punisher" movies), this was the first time that a movie based on one of the publisher's characters worked on a blockbuster level. "Blade," an R-rated vampire flick quite unlike most superhero movies today, earned $131 million at the box office, with the trilogy taking in $416 million overall. So yes, much is owed to Snipes and Co. for making Marvel a bankable name.

That said, as far as more mainstream superhero movies go, it was the one-two punch of "X-Men" in 2000 and "Spider-Man" in 2002 that truly kicked the door wide open for the superhero-saturated Hollywood we are and have been living in for two decades now.

The MCU's "Blade" reboot is expected to begin filming next year. Details, up to this point, have been left vague, but we'll be sure to keep you posted as any information comes our way.

"Blade" does not yet have a release date set.