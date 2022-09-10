Secret Invasion Trailer: Nick Fury Is Back, And More Paranoid Than Ever [D23]

Who can you trust? This is probably a question that Nick Fury has asked himself every day of his life. At least, every day since he became the Marvel Cinematic Universe's super spy. As he's grown older, the list of answers to that question has gotten shorter and shorter for one reason or another. But now, the former Director of S.H.I.E.L.D. might as well throw out the whole damn list thanks to "Secret Invasion."

In the latest Marvel Studios series for Disney+, Fury learns that a radical group of Skrulls has been secretly infiltrating Earth for an undetermined amount of time. Due to their shape-shifting powers, they could literally be anybody in the world. From the next-door neighbor to the local mail carrier to government officials to Earth's Mightiest Heroes, the suspects are endless. So it's up to Marvel's spy extraordinaire to solve potentially the biggest mystery he's ever come across. And thanks to the first trailer for the upcoming Phase Five show, we can get an idea of just what "Mr. Robot" creator Kyle Bradstreet has in store for True Believers in the very near future.