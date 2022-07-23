Secret Invasion Footage Reaction: Marvel Studios Goes Back Into Spy Mode

When the Skrulls were introduced into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with "Captain Marvel," viewers saw the villains in a whole new light. With a sect of them now protected by the remnants of S.H.I.E.L.D., the complex depiction will expand in "Secret Invasion," the MCU's new take on the famous comic arc.

Expected to premiere on Disney+ sometime in spring 2023, attendees at the studios' Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 were greeted with an exclusive first look at the series. Thankfully, some of us at /Film were among those in attendance, and we can give you a breakdown of what we saw in the intriguing new footage.

It begins with a beam of light landing on Earth, kicking off the titular invasion, and an unidentified flying object is shown. A figure can be seen within frame walking into a bar, where it is revealed to be none other than Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), looking a little worse for wear as he meets with Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) and James "Rhodey" Rhodes (Don Cheadle).