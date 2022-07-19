Captain America: Civil War Was All Setup For A Single Scene

Years before Marvel Studios would get to have their big payoff with "Infinity War" and "Endgame," there was the little matter of positioning Iron Man and Captain America on opposing sides. These two have always been a little snippy with each other since their first meetup in "The Avengers," and while they grew to trust one another as friends, there was always that small bit of ideological disconnect silently (and not so silently) brewing between the pair.

One of my favorite scenes from "Age of Ultron," which has grown on me quite a bit in recent years, is that middle stretch at Hawkeye's farm, where the dissonance between tired heroes Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) is starting to grow. Not only did it show the cracks in each of their armor, it also planted the seeds for their eventual showdown in "Captain America: Civil War."

Of course, while we were all looking forward to the Avengers showdown of the century, the film's most important scene is one that precedes the main event, a sentiment that the Russos seem to agree with.