Is Eternals The First Marvel Studios Movie To Receive A PG-13 Rating For ... SEX?!

Look away now and preserve your innocence, puritans! Everyone else, kindly settle in for an incoming rant.

Forgive me for painting with such a broad brush, but I'd go so far as to say that blockbuster filmmaking has rarely felt more cold, sexless, and emotionally distant as it does now. I won't try to dissect all the social or political reasons for why this might be the case, but nowhere is this trend more apparent than in the most popular and consistently profitable ongoing franchise: the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

When it's so difficult to imagine Marvel's idealized heroes desiring anything more than a chaste kiss with their love interest every now and then (the heroes who actually have one, that is), it's certain to raise eyebrows that the otherwise tame-sounding MPAA rating description for Marvel's upcoming "Eternals" also includes the phrase, "brief sexuality."

We are, as you can imagine, completely scandalized by this development.