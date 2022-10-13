The She-Hulk Finale Features Cameos From The Show's Actual Writers

That's my secret, Cap. I'm always warning readers about major spoilers for "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law" to follow.

Well, it's safe to say nobody expected all that from the season finale of "She-Hulk." Just when it seemed like yet another installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was destined for a safe, familiar, and narratively unsatisfying conclusion, the latest chapter in the life of attorney by day, She-Hulk by night Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) abruptly zigged when even the biggest comic book fans may have anticipated it to zag.

In-between important bricklaying for the wider universe and casual allusions to the state of the MCU these days, the series writers always made sure to include countless moments where they could show off their own unique sense of humor. As of this last and most formula-shattering episode of "She-Hulk" yet, however, the writing team decided to take things in the most surreal and meta direction possible. Thanks to a dramatic twist that pulled the rug out from under viewers, the character with a penchant for smashing the fourth wall did so once more — with a key assist from the show's actual writers, as well.

When She-Hulk breaks through the Disney+ main menu and wanders into the halls of Marvel Studios headquarters, she soon finds herself confronting the actual writers' room over some, uh, questionable choices made in the faux finale. While the two main speaking roles are performed by actors, many of the background roles feature on-screen cameos by the writers themselves.