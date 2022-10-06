She-Hulk Shows The Negative Impact Of The Black Panther Ending

This post contains minor spoilers for the latest episode of "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law."

"Black Panther" was a cultural moment, a box office phenomenon, and a revolutionary superhero movie, both for the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the genre in general. Rarely does a superhero movie have a setting that feels as real and lived-in as Wakanda, or characters as vibrant as those of this movie.

Not only was the film spectacular in its visuals, its sound, and even in its portrayal of how a nation like Wakanda would function, but it offered some genuinely profound thought experiments. The central question of the film is a poignant one: Should Wakanda remain hidden and safe from the outside world, or open its borders and offer aid and technology to the world?

When T'Challa briefly dies and meets his father T'Chaka in the Ancestral Plane, he scolds his father for betraying his brother and leaving N'Jadaka alone and an orphan. "All of you are wrong to turn your backs on the rest of the world," T'Challa shouts when his father says that he did what he did for the sake of Wakanda and its future. "We let the fear of our discovery stop us from doing what is right. No more." Arguably the biggest development in the film, at least for the larger MCU, is the scene at the end where T'Challa talks to the United Nations and reveals that Wakanda is actually not an extremely poor African country, but a mighty nation with something to offer the world.

It's an extremely empowering and uplifting ending. At least in a vacuum. Because now, "She-Hulk" shines a different light on that ending, as it shows the horrible repercussions of opening the borders to anyone who can pay their way to Wakanda.