Does She-Hulk Confirm Whether The Netflix Shows Are Canon Or Not?

This article includes spoilers for the latest episode of "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law."

It's a brave new world in the Marvel Cinematic Universe these days. "Spider-Man: No Way Home" wasn't just a regular ol' trilogy-capper, but an extravaganza that wrangled together two previous versions of the title character from other continuities for a crossover to end all crossovers. "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" couldn't just be a straightforward sequel to a solid, well-received first film — it mashed together other universes partly so it could include dramatic, headline-grabbing cameos that further pushed the limits of what was ever considered possible in the MCU. And now, with the franchise's migration to Disney+ streaming, we're fully in uncharted waters. It seems as if the defunct Marvel/Netflix universe of superhero shows has received new life ... or, at least, the characters who appeared in those shows have.

It's the question that has followed the MCU ever since Marvel went out of its way to bring back original actors like Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil in "No Way Home" and Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin in "Hawkeye." Are the Netflix shows, which only ever existed in a weirdly one-sided relationship with the rest of the MCU on the big screen, officially canon?

"She-Hulk" became the latest streaming series to attempt to bridge that gap, as its latest episode features Cox reprising his role as the blind lawyer by day and kickass vigilante by night. But did this episode actually take the definitive step of confirming that all three seasons of "Daredevil" truly happened in this continuity? The answer, as has been the case thus far, remains complicated.