Ryan Coogler Basically Called Dibs On Using Namor In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever [Exclusive]

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" looks to differentiate itself from its incredibly successful predecessor, not only with a new character taking up the mantle of the Black Panther but also with its antagonist as well. Namor, portrayed by Tenoch Huerta, is a different kind of opponent to Wakanda. With an underwater nation of his own, the film looks to be clashing of two kingdoms. The idea is so enthralling and exciting for a movie that it makes sense why Ryan Coogler wanted to use the character of Namor. The character's power set and rich character interactions with T'Challa in the comics make the leader of Talocan the perfect antagonist for a "Black Panther" film.

Surprisingly, Coogler's fascination with the character and his inclusion in "Wakanda Forever" goes as far back as when production on the original film was happening before its release in 2018. With how fast the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand, Coogler's anxiousness to secure the character for his potential future film is understandable. While there has been a lot of speculation about Atlantis, such as the underwater earthquakes in "Avengers: Endgame" to the blink-and-you-miss-it under-water map markings in "Iron Man 2," it seems Coogler managed to successfully get dibs on the Namor and the rich underwater world that comes with him for "Wakanda Forever."