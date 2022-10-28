Why Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Became A Female-Driven Superhero Film

There are those that cry and moan and create social media videos while sitting in the front seat of their trucks, so angry their face is red behind their wraparound Oakleys and their forehead vein pulsates wildly, any time they perceive their superhero/animated/sci-fi movies pushing a progressive agenda. This is almost always associated with women, particularly women of color, being at the forefront of a story.

It's usually best to ignore these people like they were the crazy tweaker at a party having a conversation with the houseplant, but they do a good job at being loud, so sometimes you have to address their extremely wrong takes even if you know arguing with them is a Kobayashi Maru scenario. There is no winning any rational argument with these kinds of folks because ... well, they're not rational people.

The creators of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" (which recently premiered to strongly positive reactions) addressed the female-fronted sequel as the natural continuation of the story they've already set up. The movie tackles Chadwick Boseman's untimely death by mirroring the real-life tragedy with the fictional character he embodied. "Wakanda Forever" is about the people closest to the character of T'Challa having to deal with the sudden loss of their friend and their king. It only tracks that the people hit hardest by his passing would be the ones he was closest to, who all happen to be women.