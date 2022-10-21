Black Panther: Wakanda Forever TV Spot Reveals Namor Is 'Covered In' Vibranium
A new challenger is rising from the ocean in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," and his armor has an interesting connection to the technologically advanced nation. Wakanda's prosperity and security is largely owed to it being the only place on the planet where vibranium can be mined. The virtually indestructible metal was used to create Captain America's shield, and was also woven into T'Challa's Black Panther suit to give him near-invulnerability and lethal claws.
In the upcoming conflict with the underwater nation of Talocan, it seems that Wakanda may not be able to rely on its usual built-in advantage of vibranium weapons, technology, and armor. A new TV spot for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" shows M'Baku (Winston Duke) attacking Namor (Tenoch Huerta) with his Jabari wood club, only for the weapon to shatter on one of Namor's gauntlets. In a bit of chopped-together dialogue, Shuri (Letitia Wright) observes: "Vibranium ... he's covered in it."
"Covered" might be a bit of an overstatement, since Marvel Comics' original Mr. Steal Your Girl is staying true to his traditional costume design with an ensemble that shows a lot of skin. Check out the new TV spot for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" below.
Watch the new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever TV spot
In the comics, Namor has a high level of invulnerability even without the added bonus of vibranium, but the character has undergone a few changes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. To help avoid confusion with DC's "Aquaman" movies, and to bring a unique twist to the aquatic antihero, Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta brought his own Mayan heritage to the role. For example, the name of Namor's underwater nation has been changed from Atlantis to Talocan — a reference to an otherworldly paradise in Aztec mythology.
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" will nonetheless stay faithful to most aspects of the character in Marvel comic books. Huerta has confirmed that Namor will be a mutant, and director Ryan Coogler wanted to embrace Namor's "weirdness" rather than trying to tone it down for general moviegoers: "He's got pointy ears and walks around in his underwear. It's all fun, man."
Where Namor got the vibranium for his armor is an interesting question. There may well be a longstanding history between Wakanda and Talocan, with the vibranium itself having been acquired during a previous conflict. Or maybe Namor's people mined it themselves; trailers have shown them emerging from Lake Turkana, so perhaps the Talokanil have a foothold in the great saltwater lake that crosses Wakanda's borders. Elsewhere, Wakandans have been seen under attack on a ship at sea, so perhaps the ship sinks and carries vibranium with it to the ocean floor.
We'll find out when "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" arrives in theaters on November 11, 2022.