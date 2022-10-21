Black Panther: Wakanda Forever TV Spot Reveals Namor Is 'Covered In' Vibranium

A new challenger is rising from the ocean in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," and his armor has an interesting connection to the technologically advanced nation. Wakanda's prosperity and security is largely owed to it being the only place on the planet where vibranium can be mined. The virtually indestructible metal was used to create Captain America's shield, and was also woven into T'Challa's Black Panther suit to give him near-invulnerability and lethal claws.

In the upcoming conflict with the underwater nation of Talocan, it seems that Wakanda may not be able to rely on its usual built-in advantage of vibranium weapons, technology, and armor. A new TV spot for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" shows M'Baku (Winston Duke) attacking Namor (Tenoch Huerta) with his Jabari wood club, only for the weapon to shatter on one of Namor's gauntlets. In a bit of chopped-together dialogue, Shuri (Letitia Wright) observes: "Vibranium ... he's covered in it."

"Covered" might be a bit of an overstatement, since Marvel Comics' original Mr. Steal Your Girl is staying true to his traditional costume design with an ensemble that shows a lot of skin. Check out the new TV spot for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" below.