Namor's Motivations In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Are 'The Opposite' Of Aquaman

They're both underwater rulers, come from the pages of a comic book, and have superpowers. However, Marvel's Namor (Tenoch Huerta) and DC's Aquaman (Jason Momoa) are very different characters with very different motivations. We're going to meet Namor in the upcoming film "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," and a new feature in the November 2022 issue of Total Film (on sale October 13, 2022) gives us a bunch of new information about him.

Namor, also known as the Sub-Mariner first appeared in Marvel Comics #1 in October 1939, two years before Aquaman's premiere. In the comics, he's half Atlantean and half human, though in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Namor is the ruler of the underwater kingdom Talocan. The fictional nation will be coming into conflict with the African kingdom of Wakanda.

In the feature, Tenoch Huerta said that Namor is a mutant as he is in the comics. He can breathe underwater and on land, unlike others in his kingdom. As we saw in the trailer for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," he has wings on his ankles and can use them to fly. Huerta told the publication that they changed some things from the comics and that his version of the character is "more angered." He said: