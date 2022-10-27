Kevin Feige Has Been Trying To Get Black Panther 2's Namor Onscreen Since Before The MCU

The inclusion of Namor (as played by Tenoch Huerta) in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" can mean very different things depending on where you're coming from. If you're well-versed in the history of Marvel Comics, then you're likely aware the Sub-Mariner has been around since the Golden Age of comic books and has gone through varying iterations since his creation in 1939, ranging from a grumpy do-gooder to a hot-tempered antihero. Alternatively, you may only know Namor for being Marvel's "not-Aquaman," a half-human, half-merfolk weirdo with mutant flying powers who's apparently too busy being irascible to put on anything but a pair of green swimming trunks.

Attempts to adapt Namor for the big screen in live-action date back to the late 1990s, at which time Philip Kaufman — the director of films as wildly divergent as the despondent 1978 "Invasion of the Body Snatchers" remake and the sexually subversive "Quills" — was in charge of the project. It wasn't until the early 2000s that Marvel Studios President and definitely-not-a-robot Kevin Feige got involved in producing a "Namor" movie thanks to a deal between Marvel and Universal. Nearly 20 years later, the Sub-Mariner is finally arriving on the big screen as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe thanks to the "Black Panther" sequel.

"Namor, as the Marvel fans know, is one of, if not the original [Marvel characters] – the Human Torch, right, almost at the same time – and so forever, it's been on our lists," said Feige, speaking at the world premiere for "Wakanda Forever." He continued, "I remember, you know, 18 years ago putting together – I think we even commissioned a script 18 years ago. And the timing was never right and the idea was never right."