She-Hulk Concept Art Reveals The Alternate Designs For K.E.V.I.N. And His Little Baseball Hat
"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" quickly became one of the most interesting Marvel Cinematic Universe titles. No, it is not the best, but it brings a lot of new and fascinating things to the franchise, from its humor to its sex-positive attitude that we've never seen in the franchise before. Plus, let's not forget how it expanded the Marvel universe in ways that more accurately reflect the comic book world it is inspired by, even if they didn't have a huge impact on the MCU at large.
Indeed, the meta humor alone was a beacon of light in a franchise that was getting stale in its style of humor. Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters constantly looked at the camera and poked fun at the conventions of a Marvel show in hilarious ways, even if the show still followed most of those conventions. Still, the low stakes, bigger focus on slice-of-life, mundane problems, and stories was a breath of fresh air, not mention being straight-up delightful, especially when it comes to the magic of Wong and Madisynn.
Even in its connections to the MCU, things were a bit different here due to the tone. We meet Hulk, but a bit more of a casual portrayal that focused on his high horse attitude towards his cousin. Wong is far more chaotic than we'd seen him before. Daredevil returns, and he is funny, but also still quite serious, and he is every bit as promiscuous as he is in the comics. But perhaps most important, it's very faithful to the ton of the "She-Hulk" comics.
The fourth-wall breaking in the series culminated in a fantastic finale that brought a classic element from the "She-Hulk" comics to life: the character meeting its creator. In the comics, Jennifer would occasionally reference and fight the writers and editors of her comic on the page, so the TV version of Jennifer pulls something a bit different and faces down against the true mastermind behind her story: K.E.V.I.N.
I'm sorry, Jen, I'm afraid I can't do that
In the finale, unhappy with the boring and familiar MCU climactic brawl she was given, Jennifer leaps out of the thumbnail of her show on the Disney+ landing page and travels to the real world's Marvel Studios offices to confront the show's writers. When they can't help her, Jennifer confronts the head of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, but rather than being the person we know from Comic-Con and endless cryptic interviews, he's actually a robot that looks like GLaDOS from the "Portal" video game.
But K.E.V.I.N. didnt always look that way. Artist Jeff Simpson took to Twitter to share some concept art of the different versions of K.E.V.I.N. that could have been, inspired by different eras of technology. But they all had one thing in common: Kevin Feige's real trademark baseball cap.
Originally, the robot was meant to wear that cap, until the real Feige intervened. According to head writer Jessica Gao, Kevin Feige had a problem with the idea of a robot wearing a hat, saying "that doesn't make a lick of sense." In response, Gao asked the head of the studio "That's the part that doesn't make sense to you, Kevin? That is the line of logic that you won't cross? We have you represented as an AI brain that is controlling all of the Marvel Cinematic Universes, but the thing that you can't get past is that it might have a hat on top of the machine?"
Though it could have been very cool to get an "Akira" inspired K.E.V.I.N., the one we got was plenty effective, with or without the cap. As Simpson shows in his concept art, there were different eras of technology that inspired the look of the show's ultimate villain, from '70s style cabinet computers, to modern-time iPods. However, even though they didn't get a real baseball hat on the final version of K.E.V.I.N., if you look at how the upper lip of the camera lens is situated, you'll notice that it looks just like one of Kevin Feige's baseball caps.
"She-Hulk" is streaming on Disney+.