She-Hulk Concept Art Reveals The Alternate Designs For K.E.V.I.N. And His Little Baseball Hat

"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" quickly became one of the most interesting Marvel Cinematic Universe titles. No, it is not the best, but it brings a lot of new and fascinating things to the franchise, from its humor to its sex-positive attitude that we've never seen in the franchise before. Plus, let's not forget how it expanded the Marvel universe in ways that more accurately reflect the comic book world it is inspired by, even if they didn't have a huge impact on the MCU at large.

Indeed, the meta humor alone was a beacon of light in a franchise that was getting stale in its style of humor. Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters constantly looked at the camera and poked fun at the conventions of a Marvel show in hilarious ways, even if the show still followed most of those conventions. Still, the low stakes, bigger focus on slice-of-life, mundane problems, and stories was a breath of fresh air, not mention being straight-up delightful, especially when it comes to the magic of Wong and Madisynn.

Even in its connections to the MCU, things were a bit different here due to the tone. We meet Hulk, but a bit more of a casual portrayal that focused on his high horse attitude towards his cousin. Wong is far more chaotic than we'd seen him before. Daredevil returns, and he is funny, but also still quite serious, and he is every bit as promiscuous as he is in the comics. But perhaps most important, it's very faithful to the ton of the "She-Hulk" comics.

The fourth-wall breaking in the series culminated in a fantastic finale that brought a classic element from the "She-Hulk" comics to life: the character meeting its creator. In the comics, Jennifer would occasionally reference and fight the writers and editors of her comic on the page, so the TV version of Jennifer pulls something a bit different and faces down against the true mastermind behind her story: K.E.V.I.N.