The Final Boss Of She-Hulk Borrows From One Of The Best Video Games Of All Time

K.E.V.I.N. is a knock-off version of GLaDoS, the villain in the "Portal" game series from Valve. Both are similar in design and nature and serve as the final boss to the protagonists (even their lairs look the same). Like the MCU counterpart, GLaDoS is a super-intelligent machine that hangs from above and dictates the course of the story. In "Portal," the computer torments the human protagonist, Chell, with difficult puzzles to slowly lead her to her death. "She-Hulk" is a lot less morbid per se, but it's arguably equally terrifying how aware the show seems to be of the MCU's formulaic nature.

In all seriousness, it's great to see a clear nod to the antagonist of one of the best video games of all time. "She-Hulk" is just the latest project to borrow GLaDoS, too. Guillermo del Toro famously used the same voice behind GLaDoS (Ellen Mclain) for "Pacific Rim." More recently, a similar voice can be heard in the trailer for "M3GAN," which features a sentient robot doll. GLaDoS is everywhere if you look hard enough, it seems. Although it's not clear if we'll see K.E.V.I.N again in the MCU, at least GLaDoS has reached another level of cultural relevance. Maybe this was her plan all along.

All episodes of "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" are available on Disney+.