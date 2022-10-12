Superhero Bits: The She-Hulk Season Finale Runtime, An Invincible Video Game & More

(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)

In this edition of Superhero Bits:

Scott Derrickson could have directed "Ghost Rider 2."

An "Invincible" video game is happening.

The "She-Hulk" season finale is going to be kind of short.

Marvel Comics releases the "Dark Web" trailer.