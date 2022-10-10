Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Letitia Wright Wanted To 'Check Out' After Chadwick Boseman's Death

While Wright was understandably ready to check out from future projects at the time of Boseman's passing, she apparently had conversations with Coogler that made her come around to the idea of the sequel. She told Total Film, "I felt like I understood the purpose of the next film. For me, it was about honoring my brother, in a way that just meant I showed up, and I did the best work I could do. And I was just praying that he would be proud."

Elsewhere in the issue, which hits newsstands on October 13, Wright reminisced about filming for "Avengers: Endgame" with the late actor. "It was huge setups, and huge things to work through," she said. "But the set was really smooth and easy and calm. And I just loved being alongside my brother." Wright called those particular scenes "character growth for Shuri," pointing out that the tech-savvy character had long-since wanted to join T'Challa on the battlefield, and finally got the chance to do so. Two years after the actor's passing, it's still hard to believe that Boseman won't be able to join Wright on the battlefield one more time. But Wright says she still spoke to him on set, and felt their connection. "I always carried him in every scene," she told Entertainment Weekly.

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" will be released in theaters on November 11, 2022.