The 'Whole Point' Of Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam Is To Set Up A Fight With Superman

The DC/Warner Bros. Pictures film "Black Adam" has been in development for almost a decade, and it's been a passion project since the beginning for star Dwayne Johnson. This character is powerful, and for quite some time, we've been hearing Johnson say that the "hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change." We all know what that means: Johnson has been hoping for a showdown between Superman and Black Adam, whose powers are a match for the Kryptonian.

Black Adam is also known as Teth-Adam, a man who lived thousands of years ago in Kahndaq, a fictional city in the Middle East. He's granted powers, then locked away. When he's awoken again, the Justice Society of America – including Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Dr. Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), and Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell) — is sent by Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) to deal with this new force causing chaos.

Fans have long speculated about a battle between Superman and Black Adam. Johnson was asked about whether or not he'd like to make a film with the two of them going head to head in an interview with CinemaBlend. As it turns out, that's "the whole point."