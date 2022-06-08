7 Things We Learned About Black Adam From Dwayne Johnson And The Filmmakers

I got a few moments with Beau Flynn after the event, and I had to ask about Easter eggs and a post-credits scene. He told me, "There are a lot of Easter eggs in the movie. Every movie, even if it's not a comic book movie, we try to put things for [fans] to find. But there are a lot of great little gems in there. But we did start in the trailer on purpose, and I think the more you study it — I love when people go frame by frame through the trailers. In the movie, it opens up a very expansive world for us. There are some cool appearances, and I think people are going to be pretty excited." I guess we're going to have to do an Easter egg hunt with the trailer!

I did mention that a certain character named Adrianna Tomaz (Sarah Shahi) becomes a goddess in the comics. Flynn didn't say that she would be turning into Isis straight out, but he did sort of hint.

"That's what's cool about it. There are things that pay off inside the body of the movie, but there are things that will be second and third payoffs. We plant a lot of seeds. There's a lot of places to go. Origin stories are really cool. Sometimes it's a tough balance, but this is like real scope and scale and it's big, but also it is the origin story of Teth-Adam to Black Adam and how he got there. From there, you see the sky's the limit — or rather, no limit."

Of a post-credits scene, he said, "Yeah, there could be one, too. There could be one." He was smiling and nodding though, so I'm going to take that as a yes. We're certainly going to see more fun stuff in the future, because when I asked him which superhero he'd like to pair Black Adam with, he told me that question could get him in a lot of trouble. "There's a lot that the fans want to see." He said they really do listen to fans, something Johnson repeated a number of times today. Flynn continued, "What's cool is that they're all in a universe together, and so a lot of things can happen. Back to your Easter eggs, we give a couple of those little gems inside the movie that I think you'll dig."