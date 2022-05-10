Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam Set Photo Gives Us An Even Closer Look At His Costume

Dwayne Johnson has been awaiting his chance to become part of the DC universe for 15 (yes 15!) years now, as he became attached to the role of Black Adam way back when he was going to be the main villain in an early version of "Shazam!" Times have changed and now, we are mere months away from a solo "Black Adam" movie that will see the wrestler-turned-actor bringing the character to life in live-action for the first time. With reshoots currently underway, Johnson decided to give us a little taste of what's to come in the form of a behind-the-scenes look at him in the suit. It's a lot to take in.

"Intense week of production continues as we put the finishing touches on Black Adam. Throughout my career, I've had the privilege of playing some great (fun) characters over the years, but none speak to my DNA more than this antihero known as the man in black, Teth Adam," Johnson said in the accompanying caption. He also added, once again, that "The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change." This has been said time and time again in the lead-up to this movie's release, and Johnson seems committed to letting us all know that his character is going to be extremely powerful.

As for the suit itself, we've seen glimpses of it in action in the trailers but this BTS photo gives us a real idea of what it looks like without polished CGI in the finished product. The Rock looks like he was absolutely poured into that thing as it is tight. They honestly might have just painted that costume on his muscles. There's no hiding behind pads or anything of the like. That's just an unfathomable amount of time in the gym and discipline.