Black Adam Director Says The Movie Will Change How Superhero Films Are Made

Dwayne Johnson don't need no stinkin' fake muscle padding on his superhero costume, and that's just one way that he and "Black Adam" are looking to shake things up. Technically, Black Adam is a supervillain, and in fact, this new DC movie will feature a whole team of heroes, the Justice Society of America, "coming together to try to defeat someone who's undefeatable."

That someone is Johnson's character. For "Black Adam," the actor is reuniting with his "Jungle Cruise" director, Jaume Collet-Serra. We got a glimpse of Johnson as Black Adam, his face concealed under a shadowy hood, in a DC FanDome teaser back in October. Now, however, he's gracing the cover of the new issue of Total Film magazine, which has published some behind-the-scenes images, giving us our best look yet at Johnson in costume.

â€œThere was always something unique about #BlackAdamâ€ â€" we spoke to the @TheRock about @BlackAdamMovie for the new issue. Plus, check out three exclusive new images from the set of next year's massive DC movie https://t.co/VnOxLerrYc pic.twitter.com/lrxXdXGHRz — Total Film (@totalfilm) December 7, 2021

Disruption is the order of the day for Black Adam. On his personal Twitter account, Johnson has been tweeting and retweeting images of himself as "the Khandaq disrupter," Black Adam, saying, "Disruption is needed." Collet-Serra, meanwhile, used the same word to describe Black Adam within the context of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) and the superhero film genre as a whole. He said: