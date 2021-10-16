Black Adam Teaser: It's The Rock Versus The DC Universe

Ladies & gents… Enjoy your WORLD EXCLUSIVE first look⚡️ He is ruthless. He is unstoppable. He is the reason the hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about to change. He is #BLACKADAM The Man in Black has come around... #DCFanDome @SevenBucksProd @flynnpictureco pic.twitter.com/nv4oRmaLlq

The year was 2007. Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight" had not yet blown audiences away and altered the course of Oscars history. Jon Favreau's "Iron Man" had not yet kicked off the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But that was the year Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, a former professional wrestler who was then best known for movies like "The Scorpion King," "Walking Tall," "The Rundown," and "Southland Tales," first became attached to play the antihero character Black Adam in a DC comic book movie. Now, a decade and a half later, "Black Adam" will enter a wildly different cinema landscape – one that's completely dominated by comic book films and interconnected universes.

Johnson has been teasing and hyping this movie for years, promising that the balance of power in the DC Universe will change as soon as Black Adam enters the fray. But he's not the only character who will be making his big-screen live-action debut here. The Justice Society of America (who have appeared as a group on TV) are coming to theaters in "Black Adam" as well. The team is comprised of Hawkman, who is clad in a golden suit with wings, played by "The Invisible Man" actor Aldis Hodge; Doctor Fate, a powerful sorcerer, played by former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan; Cyclone, who can conjure tornadoes with her mind, played by "Euphoria" actress Quintessa Swindell; and Atom Smasher, who has the power to grow and shrink, played by "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" actor and teen heartthrob Noah Centineo. Marwan Kenzari ("The Old Guard") is set to play the movie's villain, who may be involved with a group called Intergang.

"Black Adam" is currently set to hit theaters on July 29, 2022.