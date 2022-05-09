The Morning Watch: Making Of The Batman, A Farewell To Ozark & More

In this edition, we go behind the scenes of "The Batman," with the producers and the cast talking about the video wall technology used on set. Plus, watch a heartfelt farewell from Laura Linney, Jason Bateman, and the rest of the cast of "Ozark." And finally, Marlon Wayans is taking a look back at his career, from "White Chicks" to "Requiem for a Dream" to the film with the best title, "Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood."